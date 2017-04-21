× Man found fatally wounded on NC A&T University campus identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man found shot and killed on NC A&T University campus late Thursday night has been identified.

The deceased has been identified as Vic Kimeko D. James, 25. He was not a NC A&T State University student, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police have not identified the person responsible for his death.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to Pride Hall, located at 410 S. Benbow Road after a visitor notified campus security that she was approached by a man with a handgun. After a fight, the man’s gun was fired.

The woman was not shot and suffered minor injuries.

Campus police later found the James inside a car in the dormitory’s parking lot with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the fatal shot was fired during the struggle between the visitor and James.

This was the third homicide in Greensboro on Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.