Man dead after shooting on NC A&T campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a shooting on the campus of N.C. A&T late Thursday night, according to a press release.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to Pride Hall, located at 410 S. Benbow Road after a visitor notified campus security that she was approached by a man with a handgun. After a fight, the man’s gun was fired.

The woman was not shot and suffered minor injuries.

Campus police later found the unidentified man inside a car in the dormitory’s parking lot with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the fatal shot was fired during the struggle between the visitor and the armed man.

This was the third homicide in Greensboro on Thursday. Officials don’t know if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.