Historic High Point home redesigned as boutique hotel

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Located on West High Avenue in High Point, Pandora’s Manor has the traditional southern charm with bold accents of modern flare.

It’s a designer curated boutique hotel in a historic High Point home.

About two years ago, the home was purchased by Eastern Accents owner Ridvan Tatargil.

Since then, Eastern Accents creative director Louise Traficanti has led the project of giving Pandora’s Manor its character.

“We decided we wanted this to be the most beautiful Bed and Breakfast ever,” she said.

Traficanti says it was important that the communal areas maintained the home’s historic feel dating back to when it was built in 1905.

However, the overall vision was for each guest room to have a distinct feel.

Pandora’s Manor brought in what it refers to as its “dream team” – six prominent interior designers to put their creative stamps on the bedrooms.

Barclay Butera, Madcap Cottage, Tobi Fairley, Thom Filicia, Alexa Hampton and Celerie Kemble each designed a room.

“We approached people with completely different looks, so we wanted it to feel like “Alice in Wonderland,” like you open up the door and just don’t know what’s behind it,” Traficanti said.

The rooms were finished in time for the Furniture Market.

General managers Justin Smith and Baker Goldsmith came to the house in January and say it has been exciting seeing the transformation.

“Every day has felt like Christmas. We get deliveries, we open those boxes and see the beautiful décor items hand selected by the designers,” Smith said.

“Market comes and goes, but Pandora’s Manor is open year-round, so we hope that this is a way that people can access this high level of design off market,” Goldsmith said.

The house can be rented for events and celebrations. Private dinners are also offered.

“It’s for everybody really. I want this house to be appreciated and seen and enjoyed by everybody, even the community because it is something that I do think everybody should feel very proud of,” Traficanti said.

For more information on the designers and booking visit http://www.pandorasmanor.com/.