Great Dane acts as therapy dog for Randolph Hospital patients

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Skye was born into Great Dane Friends of Ruff Love Rescue and destined for great things. She spends many evenings visiting patients at Randolph Hospital.

FOX8 went with the dog one evening and the way she brightened the faces of everyone, staff and patients alike, was really heart-warming. Patients who have been away from home, away from their familiar routines and away from family, had a moment or two of sheer joy; moments to forget their health challenges and experience unconditional love.

For more information, follow Skye on her Facebook page.