Former NC police officer found dead on golf course after disappearing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former North Carolina police officer who was reported missing was found dead Thursday afternoon on a golf course, WSOC reports.

Michael Scott Bell, 40, was found dead on the Mooresville Golf Course after he was reported him missing Wednesday night. Police say he had a previous medical condition.

Family members said a maintenance worker saw Bell walking from his nearby apartment complex with golf clubs, heading toward the golf course.

“When the cloud cover lifted, we were able to get a helicopter in the sky and assist with locating the gentleman. He has been located off the golf course, in one of the walkways,” said Mooresville police Maj. Gerald Childress.

Bell was hired by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in September 2009 and served as an officer until December 2016.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” CMP said in a statement.

Mooresville police are investigating the cause of Bell’s death.