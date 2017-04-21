Firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia firefighter came to the rescue when he caught a baby dropped by its father from the second floor of a burning apartment building on Wednesday.

Firefighter Robert Sutton was one of the first firefighters to arrive on the scene of an apartment fire in Atlanta, according to Fox 5. When he got there, he heard a man yelling for help.

“He was a little guy, so when I heard his father yelling ‘Help’, and saw him hanging out the window with the baby in his arms, I just went into action. I just did what any of the other firefighters out here would have done,” Sutton said.

A plumber doing renovation work on the next door building recorded the incident on his phone.

“It was a remarkable sight to see something like that. They were on it,” master plumber Larry Carter told the station.

Both the father and the baby are OK.