× Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer who shot, killed Keith Scott cleared by review board, will not face internal discipline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott was justified in the shooting and will not face internal discipline, according to a five-page internal investigation obtained by WSOC.

The Mecklenburg County’s district attorney already cleared Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer Brentley Vinson of any wrongdoing last November.

In March, an Independent Shooting Review Board went over the five-page report, witness testimony and evidence.

The five-page report lays out every move the officers made Sept. 20, 2016, before and after the deadly encounter with Scott.

Lamont, 43, died on September 20. His death not only sparked protests but also mounted public pressure on police to be transparent about the evidence.