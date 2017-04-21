× Carolina Panthers announce 2017 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced their 2017 schedule.

The Panthers will begin their season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“Our coaching staff has already been hard at work preparing for our opponents, but it is always intriguing to find out when we’re playing the games,” head coach Ron Rivera told the Panthers’ official website. “It will certainly be a challenge for us, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Panthers’ first home game takes place the next week on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

In 2016, Carolina went 6-10 and finished fourth in the NFC South. The Panthers went 15-1 and reached the Super Bowl in 2015, eventually falling to the Denver Broncos 24-10.

Single-game tickets go on sale April 29 and can be purchased here.

