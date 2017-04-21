Bees get special exhibit at NC Zoo to raise awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Bees may be the smallest creatures at the North Carolina Zoo, but there are plenty to see.

Zookeepers built the honeybee exhibit to teach people about the benefits of the insects. For example, bees pollinate fruits and vegetables -- which is about 30% of the food we eat.

But, bees are in trouble and even at risk of extinction because hives are disappearing in record numbers.

In nature, everything wants to eat a honeybee. Couple that with pesticides, non-native insects and people destroying colonies, it's easy to see why they're so close to extinction.

So keepers hope the exhibit can shed light on bees and their importance.