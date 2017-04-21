× Alamance County deputies charge woman with one count of abduction of children

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Alamance County have arrested a woman charged with one count of abduction of children.

Angela Gail Kenion, 45, of Hillsborough, was arrested in Orange County on Thursday and taken back to Alamance County, where she was charged on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office started investigating the case earlier this month after receiving a report of a violation of a court order.

Deputies have not released specific details about the allegations.

The suspect was jailed in Alamance County under a $50,000 secured bond and has her first court appearance planned for Friday.