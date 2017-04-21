× 24 dead animals found in SC man’s abandoned apartment

RICHLAND, S.C. — An Army staff sergeant has been arrested after police found 24 dead animals in his abandoned apartment in South Carolina, WLTX reported.

Kurt Hafner, 36, was being evicted from his apartment April 10 when authorities found the carcasses of a bearded dragon, two alligator snapping turtles, a variety of snakes and a dog.

The apartment floors were covered in dog feces, garbage, ammunition and personal items.

Hafner, a staff sergeant at Fort Jackson, abandoned the apartment in February, leaving the animals without food or water. He now faces 24 counts of ill treatment of animals.