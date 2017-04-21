× 2 face multiple drug, child abuse charges in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Two people from Yadkinville face numerous drug charges following a five-month investigation.

Jason Lamarr Fomond, 33, and Alison Michele Jackson, 23, were arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fomond faces the following charges:

six counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine

five counts of sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine

six counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances

three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine

five counts of misdemeanor child abuse

three counts of driving while license revoked

one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Jackson faces the following charges:

one count of felony sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana

one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana

one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine

one count of possession of controlled substance in a confinement facility

two counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances

three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine

one count of misdemeanor possession of schedule VI marijuana

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

five counts of misdemeanor child abuse

Fomond was given a $75,000 secured bond and Jackson was given a $55,000 secured bond. Both are being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Both are scheduled to appear in court April 26.