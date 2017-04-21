2 face multiple drug, child abuse charges in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Two people from Yadkinville face numerous drug charges following a five-month investigation.
Jason Lamarr Fomond, 33, and Alison Michele Jackson, 23, were arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Fomond faces the following charges:
- six counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
- five counts of sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
- six counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances
- three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
- five counts of misdemeanor child abuse
- three counts of driving while license revoked
- one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana
- one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Jackson faces the following charges:
- one count of felony sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana
- one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana
- one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
- one count of possession of controlled substance in a confinement facility
- two counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances
- three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
- one count of misdemeanor possession of schedule VI marijuana
- one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- five counts of misdemeanor child abuse
Fomond was given a $75,000 secured bond and Jackson was given a $55,000 secured bond. Both are being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center.
Both are scheduled to appear in court April 26.
36.134581 -80.659508