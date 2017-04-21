Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

2 face multiple drug, child abuse charges in Yadkin County

Posted 5:15 pm, April 21, 2017, by

Jason Lamarr Fomond and Alison Michele Jackson

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Two people from Yadkinville face numerous drug charges following a five-month investigation.

Jason Lamarr Fomond, 33, and Alison Michele Jackson, 23, were arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fomond faces the following charges:

  • six counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
  • five counts of sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
  • six counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances
  • three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
  • five counts of misdemeanor child abuse
  • three counts of driving while license revoked
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Jackson faces the following charges:

  • one count of felony sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana
  • one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI marijuana
  • one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
  • one count of possession of controlled substance in a confinement facility
  • two counts of felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances
  • three counts of felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II crack cocaine
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of schedule VI marijuana
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
  • five counts of misdemeanor child abuse

Fomond was given a $75,000 secured bond and Jackson was given a $55,000 secured bond. Both are being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Both are scheduled to appear in court April 26.