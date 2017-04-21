10-year-old boy with autism arrested at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- A 10-year-old boy with autism was arrested at school after he allegedly kicked and punched his teacher, according to WPBF.

A school resource officer said John Haygood was being disruptive in class, throwing paper balls and hitting other students in October 2016. When the teacher asked the boy to go to timeout and tried to remove him from the class, he got mad and attacked her.

On Wednesday, Haygood went to the school to take a standardized test and was handcuffed and taken away.

The boy, who is facing assault charges in connection with the incident, appeared in court on Thursday.

“I know what happened six months ago,” said mother Luanne Haygood. “I never seen an arrest report, I never saw the charges I just know what was told that he may or may not press charges.”

Luanne said she knew about the fight, but had never known of the arrest warrants.

The school district released a statement on the arrest:

It has been district procedure to invite students in to take the Florida Standards Assessment. The district would not invite someone to one of our campuses for the sole purpose to arrest. The district routinely assists students by providing services from our board certified behavioral analyst, licensed mental health counselors, school social workers, and psychologists. As a team, these individuals develop interventions, conduct assessments, and offer support both at school and in the home in order to assist students and families. The district is unable to provide specific information as to both current and past incidents regarding this or any other student due to educational laws and rules. It is our hope that we can continue to work with all families to help their students improve both behaviorally and academically.