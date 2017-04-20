Waitress receives $500 tip after customer notices broken hearing aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut waitress who wears hearing aids received a $500 tip after a customer found out one of them was broken and she was having trouble hearing.

Keri Carlson is a waitress at GW Carson's, WTNH reports. On April 10, she was walking a customer to his table when he noticed the waitress had a hard time hearing him.

That's when the man offered to give her $500 to repair the broken hearing aid.

“I didn’t say I needed the money or anything,” Kerry said. “He just came in the back and said I’m not going to take no for an answer and I can’t let you go home like this and I tried to give him the money back, but he was like — no — you deserve this.”

After hearing about the act of kindness, the owner of GW Carson’s, Jim Kirtopoulos, decided to pay-it-forward and donate part of the proceeds from the restaurant's T-shirt sales to the American Society for Deaf Children.