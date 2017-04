Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High Point's largest employer making big changes. What we've learned about layoffs at Ralph Lauren... And what led to the decision.

Local veterans react to President Trump's executive order extending the veterans choice program -- allowing for more options when it comes to medical care. Why they have mixed feelings about the program.

And a military wife's letter to her children going viral. What she says about the sacrifice her kids make that's resonated with social media!

We'll see you at 5:00.