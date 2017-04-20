× Teacher accused of kidnapping former teenage student arrested, student found safe

A missing Tennessee teenager has been safely recovered and the teacher she was with has been arrested, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Elizabeth was reported missing on March 13, prompting an Amber Alert.

Police believe Thomas was with Cummins, a former teacher who was recently fired after allegations of sexual contact with Thomas.

Thomas was a freshman at the high school where Cummins taught. Authorities had previously said she was in imminent danger.

Cummins also had been charged with sexual misconduct with minor.

Officials in Tennessee plan to release more information about the arrest at an upcoming news conference.

Developing…