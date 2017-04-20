× Silver Alert canceled for Winston-Salem teen missing since January

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old Candelaria Aguilar-Marroquin in January has been canceled, according to a press release.

Original story: Candelaria “Candy” Aguilar-Marroquin walked away from 607 Hillhaven Drive on Jan. 10 and was last seen walking near the Hardee’s on Clemmonsville Road.

Aguilar-Marroquin has been described as standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing about 115 pounds. She has black medium-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Converse tennis shoes, police said in a press release.

For more information, call Winston-Salem Police Department Officer Yates at 336-773-7700.