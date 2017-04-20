Refurbished computers given to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Throughout the day on Thursday, parents pulled in front of Petree Elementary School thankful for a generous gift.

“It’s going to be a big help to everything. It will help me because that way [I don’t have to] be on their backs about their homework,” parent Thomas Williams said.

Free refurbished computers were provided to 100 families at the school who did not have a computer at home.

“We have a lot of smartphones, those have been a real savior for a lot, but there’s still that divide of being able to do schoolwork on a screen that they can see,” said Lynda Goff, executive director of WinstonNet.

WinstonNet, Durham-based non-profit Kramden Institute and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools teamed up hoping to close that gap.

“We’ve been making an effort to come to Winston-Salem and the Triad and try to get more computers into the schools here,” said Michael Abensour, Kramden Institute executive director.

It was an exciting moment for children like third-grade student Ciara Angove.

She had been using a tablet with an attachable keyboard, but looks forward to having a computer at home.

“If I have to write something, I might use the icon where we can write and then put it on a piece of paper,” she said.

“I can use it to look up stuff I haven’t learned yet like math,” fourth-grade student Deja Cunningham said.

On Friday, families at Bolton Elementary School will receive free computers bringing the total to 200 families helped by this initiative.