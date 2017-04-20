× Ralph Lauren laying off Triad employees

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ralph Lauren is laying off employees at its locations in the High Point area. The company will not disclose how many jobs are being cut.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Services Center has a Greensboro address but is in within High Point city limits, and the Polo Ralph Lauren Distribution Center has a Kernersville address but is in High Point’s jurisdiction.

The company released a statement to FOX8 saying, “North Carolina remains a critically important hub for our business.”

Ralph Lauren released its “Way Forward Plan” to make the company more cost effective in June 2016. The company released this statement to FOX8:

“We are continuing to deliver on the Way Forward Plan to return the Company to sustainable, profitable growth. As part of this, we have conducted a comprehensive assessment of all areas of our business and will reduce headcount in select areas.”

Ralph Lauren is High Point’s largest employer, according the the High Point Economic Development Corporation’s annual report from 2016. The report says the company provides 2,854 “full-time equivalent” jobs between “distribution, customer service and office jobs.”

FOX8 has asked what kind of jobs Ralph Lauren is cutting in the Triad, but the company says it does not discuss personnel issues.

According to federal law, under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, an employer must give the State Department of Commerce 30 days notice if there is a mass layoff of 500 employees or more.

The employer is also required to notify the DOC if there is a layoff of 50-499 employees if that layoff makes up at least 33 percent of the active workforce. One third of Ralph Lauren’s Triad workforce is 941 employees.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has not received a report from Ralph Lauren.