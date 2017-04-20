× Police investigating sexual assault at High Point middle school

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating allegations of sexual assault at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology in High Point.

The school’s principal was suspended on April 11, but High Point Police Cpt. Michael Kirk says “the principal is not the focus of this investigation.”

Nora Murray, a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, said there was a “serious situation” that occurred between two students around dismissal time on April 7. The students’ parents were contacted after the incident.

“We are deeply concerned for all involved, and we are deploying additional district personnel to support the school and strengthen its safety protocols and processes,” said Nora Carr, Guilford County Schools chief of staff.