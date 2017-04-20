× Person hit by car in southeast Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit by a car in southeast Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according Greensboro police Watch Operations.

The accident was reported to police at 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty and Pleasant Garden roads.

Police and EMS were dispatched on a report of a child struck by a vehicle, but Greensboro police have not confirmed that the victim is a child.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

36.030965 -79.767962