× Man dies at Greensboro hospital after being shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died in Greensboro after a shooting on Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 4:21 p.m., 28-year-old James Will Johnson, of Greensboro, arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

While at the hospital, Johnson died from his injuries, the release said.

Greensboro police are still trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.