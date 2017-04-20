Knowing the best time to buy affordable plane tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buying plane tickets can be an expensive endeavor, but there is a trick to knowing the best time to purchase your trip.

Looking at data from almost three million trips and 921 million airfares, Cheapair.com figured out when you should buy your plane ticket for a flight in the United States.

The magic number? 54 days before take off.

The study found that buying the ticket too early can actually cost you money as tickets purchased three to six months in advance tend to be higher because airlines are less desperate to sell the seats.

Learn more in today's FOX8 On Your Side.