‘It is tremendously disheartening’: Bill O’Reilly responds to Fox News ouster

Bill O’Reilly has responded after Fox News announced Wednesday he will not be returning to the network.

“The O’Reilly Factor” has been canceled amid a cloud of harassment allegations against the conservative broadcaster.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

Bill O’Reilly issued his own statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon:

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significant contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television, he said. “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”

In a letter to employees, Rupert Murdoch and his sons Lachlan and James, who run 21st Century Fox, said the decision “follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel.”

“By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news,” the three wrote. “In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.

“Lastly, and most importantly, we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect.”