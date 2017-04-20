High Point middle school student strives for success in geography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. --Chess club helps this sixth-grade scholar sharpen his skills -- like focus and critical thinking.

Max Dyer, a student at Phoenix Academy in High Point, has a passion for geography.

The 12-year-old is the 2017 North Carolina State Geographic Bee champion.

"You have to study as much geography as you can and then you are competing against other kids from your classroom and your school," he says.

In May, he will head to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

Dyer, who also plays piano and swims, has been fond of geography for as long as he can remember.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.