Guilford County deputy shot in the line of duty throws first pitch at Greensboro Grasshoppers game

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Deputy Matthew Self is feeling good these days.

"The healing process is going good,” said Self. “I got my stitches out probably a week ago."

Self threw the first pitch at the Greensboro Grasshoppers game Thursday night, nearly two months after being shot during a standoff in Browns Summit on Feb. 27.

"You know it's a possibility,” Self said. “But, you never anticipate it happening to you."

Self was shot in the arm and in the hip.

"When you see that much blood coming out of you, it's definitely not something you enjoy," he said.

Since the shooting, he's been home and getting physical therapy.

He says he’s thankful that things didn't things didn't end up worse.

"I truly believe somebody was looking out for me that night," he said.

Self still has a long road to recovery.

"As far as my hands, obviously, I got some nerve damage and the strength of grip is not there," he said. "Buttoning up a shirt or tying your shoelaces is very difficult."

A co-worker signed him up to pitch at the game -- an opportunity that hits close to home for the deputy who played college baseball.

"It's been a while since I've thrown a baseball,” the deputy said.

He says making the pitch was about more than just a game but having the chance to come face to face with community members whose support, he says, has helped him get through a dark time.

"It's really kind of helped keep my spirits up and know that everything's going to get better with time,” Self said.

The suspect in the shooting, Donald Meador, is in jail facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

His bond is set at $2.5 million. ​