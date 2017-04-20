× Graham man gets at least 10 years for sexually abusing children

GRAHAM, N.C. – A Graham man has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex offenses with two children.

Sherman Foster Thompson, 67, of Graham, was sentenced in Alamance County Superior Court this week to 10 to 17 years for the charges.

Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Wayne Abernathy sentenced Thompson after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of attempted indecent liberties with a child and having attained the status of habitual felon.

Thompson was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have to be monitored by satellite after his release.

One incident involved a 13-year-old girl who was sexually abused in 2015. During that investigation, another victim came forward, who said Thompson molested her when she was between the ages of 9 and 12.