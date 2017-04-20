Girl nearly chokes after magic trick involving quarter goes wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. -- A 10-year-old California girl swallowed a quarter and almost choked to death while trying to recreate a magic trick she saw on YouTube, KTLA reports.

Morgan Renear tried to recreate a popular coin trick that professional magician Criss Angel’s performed on Youtube.

The video shows Renear put two coins in her mouth and lean her head back before accidentally swallowing the quarter.

She immediately dropped to her knees and attempted to cough up the coin.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to die. I’m going to die.’ I’m freaking out. I was like, ‘What do I do?’” Renear told the station.

She had done the trick several times before, but this was the first time it ever went wrong.

Luckily, the coin was able to be removed and she is expected to be fine.

“I’m just going to watch them [videos] and enjoy them, not do them,” Renear said.