Family of four dies in small plane crash on Easter

WILLISTON, Fla. — A family of four from Georgia died in a small plane crash at a small airport in Florida on Easter, according to a Williston Police Department press release.

Williston police received a report of the crash around 1:12 p.m. Sunday and discovered the 1948 Cessna 170 near a tree line. The Gainesville Sun reports the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Saturday but the wreckage wasn’t located for nearly a day.

The family was identified Tuesday as 37-year-old Nathan Enders, his wife 42-year-old Laura Enders and their two children, 7-year-old Jaden Enders and 5-year-old Eli Enders. Police say Nathan was an experienced pilot, former flight instructor and worked as an air traffic controller in Georgia.

Emergency crews found all four people had died at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal crash and its cause.