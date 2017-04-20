× Bondsmen who shot, killed Davidson County man won’t face charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Nine bondsmen who shot and killed a Davidson County man will not face criminal charges, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank confirmed his decision Wednesday regarding the shooting death of 37-year-old Danny Wayne Holmes.

On Apr. 28, 2016, Holmes was shot and killed at his house after being struck by bullets in his head and the back of his chest, neck and left shoulder, a report dated April 13 from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated.

“The gunshot wound to the head, the gunshot wound to the neck and the penetrating of the chest all would have been fatal if they had been the only gunshot wound present,” the autopsy report stated. “Based on autopsy and investigative findings, as currently understood, it is therefore my opinion that the cause of death is gunshot wound of the head, neck and chest, and that the manner of death is homicide.”

