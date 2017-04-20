× Aaron Hernandez’s brain to be donated for CTE studies

BOSTON — Aaron Hernandez’s brain will be donated for study, the former NFL star and convicted murderer’s attorney revealed at a press conference Thursday.

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Jose Baez, Hernandez’s attorney, said Thursday family members decided to donate Hernandez’s brain to Boston University for CTE studies.

Baez called the family’s donation the “critical issue,” according to the New York Daily News, declining to answer any questions about Hernandez’s death.

At one time a star tight end for the New England Patriots, Hernandez was convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double-murder case.