× Aaron Hernandez’s body found with Bible verse written on his forehead

LANCASTER, Mass. — Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had the words “John 3:16” written on his forehead when his body was found in his prison cell Wednesday morning, WBZ reports.

The 27-year-old former tight end hanged himself with a bedsheet attached to a window in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

The King James version of the verse reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Officials released an official statement on the suicide on Wednesday:

On April 19, 2017, Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

In addition to the words, investigators are looking into the possibility that the Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana the night before.

Hernandez was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double murder case. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Official info from DOC on Aaron Hernandez suicide using a bed sheet @7News pic.twitter.com/xbX8UYGzI3 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 19, 2017