5 arrested after deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine worth more than half a million dollars

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Five suspects were arrested after nearly 40 pounds of cocaine was seized with a street value of more than a half million dollars.

The arrests are in connection to a trafficking operation responsible for large amounts of narcotics showing up in the streets of Guilford and Randolph counties, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies said 37.95 pounds of cocaine, $73,000 in cash and eight motor vehicles were seized.

Authorities have arrested Arthur Burton Lea Jr, David Floyd Matthews Jr., Harvey Christopher Springs, Enrique Ramirez-Hernandez and Fransisco Guadalupe Pacheco-Aboytes in connection to the crimes.

The suspects face multiple drug charges and all received at least a $1 million bond, except for Lea Jr. who is out on a $100,000 bond.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, but multiple agencies contributed to the investigation, including the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and police in Archdale, Lexington, Greensboro and Thomasville.