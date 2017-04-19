× Yadkin County man charged with elder abuse, kidnapping

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County man faces multiple charges including abusing an elderly person, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Harold Mendenhall, 42, is charged with felony abuse of elderly with injuries, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor assault of a handicapped person.

On April 11, deputies went to a home on Union Cross Church Road to do a welfare check.

“It was discovered that the well-being of the person and the residence were in poor condition,” the release said.

Mendenhall was also served warrants later in the day for felony possession of marijuana, felony manufacturing marijuana, felony maintaining dwelling, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and misdemeanor of possession drug paraphernalia. Those charges came after a search of the home, the release said.

Mendenhall was given a $75,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.