Woman says she found uninvited man inside home frying her chicken, drinking vodka

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman says she found an uninvited man in her house making himself at home, WOFL reports.

Ronald Wesly, 34, was arrested following the strange incident last week.

Samantha O’Neal said when she arrived home with her sister and a friend, she saw Wesly standing over her stove.

The alleged burglar had taken chicken and sausage from the refrigerator to cook and appeared to be drunk off her sister’s vodka, O’Neal said.

“He was in here, drunk as a skunk, just being Betty Crocker,” said Melissa Stanley, O’Neal’s sister.

O’Neal said she screamed and then did whatever she could to get Wesly out of her home, picking him up and throwing him off her property.

The women called for help and Alachua County sheriff’s deputies found Wesly wandering nearby and arrested him.

O’Neal said Wesly is an acquaintance but was not allowed in her house.