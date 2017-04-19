Woman creates pulmonary fibrosis support group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- After Debra Baldwin was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2015, it was a struggle to find herself again.

“I miss some of the things I used to do,” she said.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease where the tissue becomes damaged and scarred.

“Honestly, when you go and read about it, you’re more devastated because the literature says two to five, three to five years,” she said.

However, Baldwin is not worried about that prognosis. Her focus has been on remaining positive and fighting the disease.

Baldwin found an outlet in a support group, but it was 45 minutes away from her home and going consistently became difficult.

That became the inspiration for Baldwin to start a group closer to home in Burlington.

Just Breathe Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month to provide treatment resources and emotional support.

“I love being there for someone to call or talk to, to listen to their problems to see if there’s anything I can do to help,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says it has been just as much of a blessing to her as it has been to other people.

“The illness does not define who I am. It may have slowed me down in a couple areas, but I’m still me.”

The next support group meeting is Thursday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center in the medical mall dining room.

For more information contact Baldwin at dcurrie520@yahoo.com or at (336) 395-3836.