Welborn Academy principal suspended after 'serious incident' between students

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The principal of Welborn Academy of Science and Technology was suspended last week, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Murray.

Murray said there was a “serious situation” that occurred between two students around dismissal time on April 7.

The students’ parents were contacted and the High Point Police Department is investigating what happened.

Principal Naquita Brewington-McCormick was suspended on April 11 pending the investigation, Murray said.

Murray did not go into further details on Brewington-McCormick’s suspension.

“We are deeply concerned for all involved, and we are deploying additional district personnel to support the school and strengthen its safety protocols and processes,” said Nora Carr, Guilford County Schools chief of staff.