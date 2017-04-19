Stepmom posts heartwarming photo about co-parenting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia stepmother posted a heartwarming photo of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter.

The picture, which was posted by Emilee Plaayer on Facebook Saturday night, shows four adults sitting with 4-year-old Maelyn at her soccer game. Both sets of parents are wearing shirts with their family titles.

“Because of us, I will never believe co-parenting can’t work!” Plaayer said in the post. “I KNOW through experience it CAN WORK! Choose to do what’s best for your child and everything will just fall into place.”

Maelyn’s mother, Clara Cazeau, said the couples have a close relationship and have been co-parenting the child for three years.

“We always take family pictures like that every holiday,” Cazeau told WSB-TV . “I had just gotten these shirts made. Emilee posted the picture and made it public — but we had no idea it would go that far.”

Since it was posted, the picture has more than 82,000 shares, 32,000 likes and 3,000 comments.