× Several sources say Fox News has decided to let go of Bill O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly’s 21-year run at Fox News appears to be coming to an end, several sources are saying.

An official announcement is expected to come sometime this week, according to New York magazine.

No one has said who might replace O’Reilly.

The board of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the matter, the magazine reports.