Search underway for woman missing from Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for 20-year old Andrea Symone Singleton.

She was last seen Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m. Singleton lives on Northwood Drive and earlier Tuesday, a concerned citizen encountered Singleton and took her home after becoming concerned that she appeared to be disoriented.

Shortly after the concerned citizen transported Singleton to her residence, she left the home again.

Singleton is believed to be traveling on foot. A bag belonging to Singleton was located in a wooded area on Bethabara Road, approximately 1 mile from her apartment. The bag contained her cellphone, identification and other personal effects.

Singleton is a black female and is described as approximately 5’5” in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan colored T-shirt, black-colored shorts and multicolored shoes.

Authorities are concerned for Singleton’s wellbeing based on the length of time she has been missing, the fact that she has been described as appearing to be disoriented, and the manner in which she is dressed, given the rainy cool weather.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Singleton contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.