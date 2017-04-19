SC ‘Giraffe Mom’ meets infamous April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Myrtle Beach’s internet sensation Erin Dietrich — otherwise known as ‘Giraffe Mom’ — got to meet April the giraffe and April’s new-born calf, WMBF reported.

Video of a then-pregnant Dietrich wearing a giraffe mask in honor of April the Giraffe received millions of views on Facebook when she posted it back in March. Dietrich gave birth to a baby boy on March 8. April the giraffe also gave birth to a boy, on April 15.

On Monday, the news program Inside Edition invited Dietrich to fly out to New York to meet April and she jumped at the chance.