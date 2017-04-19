Pregnant NC woman shot while sitting on front porch

GASTONIA, N.C. — A pregnant North Carolina woman was shot in her stomach while sitting on her porch Monday night, according to WSOC.

Tiffany Hambrick and her boyfriend, Reginald McCaskill, were sitting on the front porch of their home in Gastonia when the shooting happened.

Hambrick was hit in the stomach and her boyfriend was hit in the hand. The couple was released from the hospital and are now recovering.

“You about killed me and you about killed him, and you about killed my baby and I don’t like that,” Hambrick said to the shooter.

Hambrick, McCaskill and a few friends sat on the front porch of their home and were playing music at the time of the shooting.

After realizing what was happening, McCaskill tried to protect his girlfriend and their unborn child.

“I jumped in front of my girl,” McCaskill said. “At the time, I guess I must have got shot.”

An ultrasound showed the baby was fine, but Hambrick said doctors told her she came within inches of death.

The couple said they have no idea who fired the shots or why, but some of the people with them shot back, firing into the darkness hoping to hit someone.

“I just hope that justice gets served,” Hambrick said.

