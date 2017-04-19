× Man playing Judas in Easter play accidentally hangs himself

BARRANQUILLAS, Mexico — A 23-year-old man was killed after he accidentally hung himself while playing Judas in an Easter play in Mexico, the Daily Mail reports.

Witnesses say Jose Ignacio put a rope around a tree and his neck to simulate being hung but slipped off his support, according to El Universal. Once patrons realized he had stopped breathing, he was rushed to a nearby clinic.

Medics tried to revive Ignacio, but he was pronounced dead due to asphyxiation.

The Bible says Judas hung himself after betraying Jesus.

Police believe the hanging was an accident and suspect no foul play.