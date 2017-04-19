× Man accused of repeatedly stalking, harassing Malia Obama

NEW YORK — A man is accused of repeatedly stalking and harassing Malia Obama, according to WCBS-TV.

The Secret Service said on April 10, Jair Nilton Cardosa, 30, went to the fourth floor of the office where Obama was working as an intern, put a sign on a window and repeatedly yelled at her asking her to marry him.

At the time, two Secret Service agents told Cardosa he needed to leave.

On April 12, Cardosa allegedly followed Obama out of a different office where she was working as an intern and was again stopped by Secret Service agents.

Cardosa was determined to be emotionally disturbed when Secret Service agents went to interview him at his apartment on April 13.

Cardosa was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed, but New York City police are considering stalking and harassment charges.