× ‘I am holding myself accountable’: Police chief writes himself a $300 speeding ticket

SPERRY, Okla. — An Oklahoma police chief wrote himself a $300 ticket after admitting to breaking the law and speeding, CBS News reports.

Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch took to Facebook Saturday afternoon to admit to the crime, explaining he did have a reason for being in a hurry, but his speeds were excessive. He also says he was “wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph.”

The post reads:

I am writing to inform everyone that I, Chief Burch, was breaking the law by speeding on 103rd St N. A citizen made a complaint about it and I acknowledge that I was wrong in traveling at 75 and 80 mph. I did have a reason for being in a hurry, but my speeds were not reasonable. I am holding myself accountable just as anyone else would have to be. I have written myself a citation and will be paying it just like every other citizen. I regret my actions and I sincerely apologize. I hope everyone has a great Easter weekend and please be safe.

Sperry also admitted the incident was captured on video and was part of the reason he came forward and wrote the citation.