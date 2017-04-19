High Point restaurant owners plead guilty to fraud, face up to 5 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The owners of a High Point restaurant pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rebecca Ingram and Mary Frances Ingram, both of High Point, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program.

The Ingrams are sisters who own and operate Becky's & Mary's Restaurant, located at 731 E. Washington Drive.

The Ingrams used SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards belonging to other persons at local grocery stores to purchase food for their restaurant, the release said.

The investigation revealed that between January 2015 and October 2016, the Ingrams, along with others, used more than 180 EBT cards to purchase food for the restaurant.

On Nov. 29, 2016, a federal search warrant was executed at the restaurant. During the search, 21 EBT cards and a notebook containing names, card numbers and PIN numbers were seized. None of the cards belonged to the Ingrams.

Sentencing for the Ingrams has been set for Aug. 22. Both face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The court may also order restitution to victims of the offense.