High Point organization uses art to enrich adults with cognitive and intellectual impairments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Art can be a wonderful therapy that can help many adults, especially those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It allows them to find the styles and expressive properties that speak to them.

It's an outlet people can find at The Arc of High Point -- where programs enrich nearly 500 lives daily.

Thanks to a $14,000 grant from the Community Foundation, the organization was able to add a wheelchair accessible pottery wheel and launch a sewing program.

Learn more about The Arc of High Point here.