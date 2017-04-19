× Greensboro Papa John’s robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Papa John’s Pizza in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to the Papa John’s Pizza at 1015 E. Cone Boulevard around 1:27 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, they learned two suspects entered the business brandishing handguns and demanding cash. The suspects left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.