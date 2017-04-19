× FOX8 reporter proposes to girlfriend after she completes the Boston Marathon

BOSTON — FOX8 reporter and Massachusetts native Alex Rose had a sweet surprise for his girlfriend after she finished the Boston Marathon.

Rose and Stephanie Butzer, who is a reporter for the High Point Enterprise, have been dating for five years. The two met while attending Elon University and their relationship has held strong ever since.

After she completed the iconic race, Rose was prepared to make the day even more memorable and ask her to be wife.

“It was the perfect place. It’s the city where I grew up, and a milestone for Stephanie as she’s been training for the Boston Marathon her whole life,” he said. “Got to love when newsies make the news!”

To make the moment even more special, parents and siblings were able to make the trip to celebrate with the newly engaged couple.

Congrats, Alex and Stephanie!

This feeling of joy will never fade. I love you @HPEStephanie, I'm so proud to call you my best friend, and one day my wife. @bostonmarathon pic.twitter.com/eZkTZDF5R4 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) April 18, 2017