Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

LANCASTER, Mass. -- Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison, jail officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts, according to the Boston Globe.

Hernandez was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double murder case. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Officials released a statement on the suicide Wednesday morning:

On April 19, 2017, Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernanfez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified.

Official info from DOC on Aaron Hernandez suicide using a bed sheet @7News pic.twitter.com/xbX8UYGzI3 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 19, 2017